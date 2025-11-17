Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended registration window closes today for 2743 posts

    ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 extended registration window will close today, November 17. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 10:40 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC will close the registration process for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2743 posts in the organisation.

    ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended registration window closes today for 2743 posts
    ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended registration window closes today for 2743 posts

    Candidates between 18 to 24 years of age as on November 6, 2025 i.e. the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007 can apply for the post.

    Selection Process

    The selection of the Apprentices will be on the basis of the merit drawn on the basis of marks

    obtained in the qualifying examination as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may result in rejection of the candidature.

    Direct link to apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025

    ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply

    To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

    2. Click on ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

    4. Register yourself and fill the application form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of ONGC.

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Employment News/ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended Registration Window Closes Today For 2743 Posts
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes