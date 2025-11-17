ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended registration window closes today for 2743 posts

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC will close the registration process for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2743 posts in the organisation.
Candidates between 18 to 24 years of age as on November 6, 2025 i.e. the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007 can apply for the post.
Selection Process
The selection of the Apprentices will be on the basis of the merit drawn on the basis of marks
obtained in the qualifying examination as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may result in rejection of the candidature.