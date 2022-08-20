Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC ASO 2022 revised examination schedule released, check exam dates here

OPSC ASO 2022 revised examination schedule released, check exam dates here

Published on Aug 20, 2022

The revised exam schedule for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination has been released by OPSC.

OPSC ASO 2022 revised examination schedule released, check exam dates here(HT Photo)
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination. The OPSC ASO examination will be held on Saturday, August 27 in three sittings from 9 am to 10: 30 am, from 11: 30 am to 1 pm, and from 2: 30 to 4: 30 pm.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on August 21. However, the OPSE ASO exam was postponed in the state due to heavy rains. The first exam will test general awareness, the second exam will test mental ability and mathematics, and the third exam will test language skills.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 796 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) of which 447 posts for Unreserved category, 109 for Scheduled Castes, 178 for Scheduled Tribes, and 62 posts for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC).

opsc recruitment opsc
