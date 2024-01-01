OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1375 vacancies till March 3

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2024. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 2, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. 1375 PGT vacancies to be filled through OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024(HT file)

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1375 PGT vacancies of which 461 vacancies are for women.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024 examination fee: There is no examination fee.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024 selection process: The competitive examination will have two stages i.e. written examination and Personality test.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form, upload the required documents, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should check the eligibility criteria, syllabus and other details in the official notification below: