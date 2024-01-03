Odisha Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group B and Group C posts on January 3, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 can do it through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Registration for 83 posts to begin today at ossc.gov.in(HT File)

The last date to apply is till February 2, 2024. The last date to submit the online application form is till February 5, 2024 and editing of online application form can be done till February 7, 2024.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024: How to apply

This recruitment drive will fill up 83 posts in the organization. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no information about application fees in the detailed notification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.