OSSC Mains admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 20, here's how to download

OSSC Mains admit card 2021: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit cards for the OSSC Main recruitment examination of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian 2021 on Saturday, February 20, 2021. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission's official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their admit cards online at ossc.gov.in on or before February 27, 2021.

The commission will conduct the main recruitment computer-based examination on February 28, 2021, from 9.30 to 11 am.

OSSC Mains admit card 2021 notice:

How to download OSSC Mains admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'New Application' tab appearing under the new candidate's section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and look for Advertisement No. 4488/OSSC dated December 30, 2017, for the post of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian – 2017

Click on the link that reads “For Registered User Login”

Key in your credentials and login

The OSSC Mains admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.



