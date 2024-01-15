OSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for JEO, and JA posts from tomorrow, notice here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will begin the application process for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant posts tomorrow, January 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The registration process will end on February 15. However, the last date to submit the application form is February 18. Candidates can edit their applications from January 16 to February 20. OSSC begins application process for Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

OSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior Accountant.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between 21 and 38 years on January 1, 2023.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

Junior Enforcement Officer: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a Govt. recognised University or retired military officers having educational qualification of a bachelor’s degree with basic computer knowledge.

Junior Accountant: Candidates must have passed +3 in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or possess other qualifications equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of computer skills.

OSSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

