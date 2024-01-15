close_game
OSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for JEO, and JA posts from tomorrow, notice here

OSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for JEO, and JA posts from tomorrow, notice here

HT Education Desk
Jan 15, 2024 04:24 PM IST

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will begin the application process for Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant posts on January 16.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will begin the application process for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant posts tomorrow, January 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The registration process will end on February 15. However, the last date to submit the application form is February 18. Candidates can edit their applications from January 16 to February 20.

OSSC begins application process for Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant posts
OSSC begins application process for Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

OSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior Accountant.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between 21 and 38 years on January 1, 2023.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

Junior Enforcement Officer: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a Govt. recognised University or retired military officers having educational qualification of a bachelor’s degree with basic computer knowledge.

Junior Accountant: Candidates must have passed +3 in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or possess other qualifications equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of computer skills.

OSSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
