OSSSC CRE III 2023 notification released, apply from Dec 21 at osssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2023 06:06 PM IST

OSSSC CRE III 2023 application process to commence from December 22.

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released notification for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (III) for the posts of Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) in various district establishments under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

OSSSC CRE III 2023 notification released at osssc.gov.in

The application process will commence on December 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC CRE III 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2453 posts, of which 1002 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist and 1451 for Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) post.

OSSSC CRE III 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years.

OSSSC CRE III 2023 application fee: There is no application fee.

OSSSC CRE III 2023 educational qualification:

For Pharmacist: Candidates should have passed the +2 Science examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/ equivalent and a diploma in Pharmacy/ B.Pharma (Bachelor of Pharmacy) from Government Medical College and Hospitals of the State/ any other recognised private institutions duly approved by AICTE and examination conducted by the Odisha Pharmacy Board.

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male): Candidates should have passed the +2 Science examination under the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/ equivalent and a diploma in Pharmacy from a Government Medical College and Hospital of the State/ any other recognised private institutions duly recognised by the Pharmacy Council of India/ AICTE.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy and other details here.

