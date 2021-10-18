OSSSC extends last date to apply for combined recruitment exam for Group C posts

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on Monday extended the deadline for registration and submission of online application for Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for Group C posts.

Candidates can now register themselves till October 27 and registered candidates can submit online applications till October 31.

OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 is being held to fill 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Forest Guard, Amin and Excise Constables under different departments of government of Odisha.

Earlier the last date to register and apply for the examination was October 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 529 posts for Statistical Field Surveyor, 576 vacancies for Assistant Revenue Inspector, 538 vacancies for Amin, 806 posts of Forest Guards and 392 posts of excise constables.

The application for the exam can be filled on the official website at osssc.gov.in.