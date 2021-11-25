OSSSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 1000 lab technician posts from December 1

OSSSC recruitment 2021: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of laboratory technician on contractual basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in from December 1, 2021. The last date of online registration/re-registration is December 21, 2021, while the last date to submit online applications is December 25, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 1,000 district cadre posts of laboratory technician-2021 on contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 medical college and hospitals under health and family welfare department of government of Odisha.

“The details of direct-wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay/remuneration, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions will be uploaded on the web-portal of the commission”, reads the official notification.

Check OSSSC recruitment short notification here.

