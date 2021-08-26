OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 565 Group C posts
Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Livestock Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the Group C posts through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. The registration process was started on August 5 to fill 565 posts in the organisation.
The vacancies in the post of Livestock Inspector are of District cadre. District cadre means a candidate, after being selected, will be posted to a Revenue District and will be transferable within the same Revenue District. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.
OSSSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply
• Visit the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in.
• Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.
• Press on any one option- registered user or new user.
• Enter the details as per the option and register yourself or login to the account.
• Once done, fill in the application form.
• Make the payment of the application fees.
• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
After selection, the selected candidates will undergo 2 years Livestock Training i.e., theoretical training shall be for 18 months and practical training for Farms and Veterinary Institutions shall be for 6 months.