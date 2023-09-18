Patna HC Assistant recruitment 2023: Last date to apply on patnahighcourt.gov.in

The online application process for Personal Assistant recruitment 2023 at Patna High Court ends today, September 18. Eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on patnahighcourt.gov.in. Patna HC Assistant recruitment 2023: Last date to apply

This recruitment drive will fill up 36 PA vacancies at Patna HC.

To apply for these vacancies, candidates are required to have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution.

They are also required to have a diploma/certificate in Computer Application of at least six month’s duration from a recognised institution.

Candidates who are at least 18 years of age as on January 1, 2023, i.e. not be born later than 01.01.2005 cam apply for the Personal Assistant vacancies.

The selection process of candidates comprises of preliminary test followed by shorthand computer typing test and interview.

The application fees of this recruitment drive is ₹1,100 for unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS candidates. For SC/ST/OH applicants, the fee is ₹550.

For further details, check the notification here.

