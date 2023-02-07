Home / Education / Employment News / Patna HC recruitment 2023:Apply for 550 Assistant posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna HC recruitment 2023:Apply for 550 Assistant posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in

employment news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Patna HC recruitment 2023: Apply for 550 Assistant posts till March 7.

ByHT Education Desk

High Court of Judicature at Patna has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant (Group-B Post). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Patna High court at www.patnahighcourt.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 7, 2023.

The tentative date for the preliminary examination is April 30, 2023.

Bihar HC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 550 vacancies of Assistant (Group-B Post).

Bihar HC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should not be below than 18 years as on January 1, 2023, i.e candidates should not be born after January 1, 2005.

Bihar HC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1200 for Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS Candidates. For SC/ ST/ OH Candidates the application fee is 600.

Direct link to apply

Bihar HC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitments” tab

Next click on “Notice regarding Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023—Apply Online”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jobs recruitment
