Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for 30 District Judge posts from December 22

Patna High Court will begin the application process for 30 District Judge posts from tomorrow, December 22. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Patna High Court at patnahighcourt.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 20. Apply online for Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 for 30 District Judge vacancies

The examination for the post of District Judge will be conducted on March 31, 2024.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies for the post of District Judge.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates are required to pay ₹1500 as an examination fee. For SC I ST and OH candidates from Bihar, the application fee is ₹750.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 35 to 50 years as of January 1, 2023.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process will comprise the Written and Viva-Voce tests.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Online Application for District Judge (Entry Level), Direct From Bar Exam-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on “Apply For The Post Of District Judge (Entry Level), Direct From Bar - 2023”

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit teh form and take a print for future reference.