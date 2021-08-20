Home / Education / Employment News / PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 junior engineer vacancies
PGVCL JE Recruitment: Apply for 49 vacancies, check details here
PGVCL JE Recruitment: Apply for 49 vacancies, check details here
employment news

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 junior engineer vacancies

  • PGVCL JE Recruitment: Apply for 49 vacancies, check details here
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:48 AM IST

PGVCL JE Recruitment: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has invited applications for various posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical). The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 7 till 6 pm.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PGVCL at pgvcl.com.

The selected candidate will be appointed as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) for a period of five years and may be considered for regular establishment as a Junior Engineer subject to the satisfactory completion of the five years as Vidyut Sahayak.

PGVCL JE Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49 vacancies in the department.

PGVCL JE Recruitment application fee: Candidates from unreserved and EWS category have to pay the application fee of 500. The SC/ST candidates have to pay the application fee of 250.

PGVCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of PGVCL at pgvcl.com

On the homepage click on the recruitment tab

Click on the Apply Online link against the Advertisement

Register yourself

Fill in all the required details

Fill the application form’

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

Check detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy govt jobs engineer jobs + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.