Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 Officer and other posts at pnbindia.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 04, 2025 04:44 PM IST

PNB will recruit for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 350 posts through the direct link given here. 

Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation.

PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 Officer and other posts, direct link here

The registration process started on March 3, 2025. The last date to apply is March 24, 2025. The tentative date of online test is April/May 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Officer-Credit: 250 posts

2. Officer-Industry: 75 posts

3. Manager-IT: 5 posts

4. Senior Manager-IT: 5 posts

5. Manager-Data Scientist: 3 posts

6. Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 posts

7. Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

8. Senior Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on Online Written Test followed by Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon number of applications received against each post, as per discretion of the Bank. The online exam will comprise of two parts- Part I will have questions in Reasoning, English and Quantitative Aptitude and Part II will have questions from Professional Knowledge.

The exam duration is for 120 minutes. For each wrong answer given by the candidate, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee

The application fee is 59/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and 1180/- for other category candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
