PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1025 SO posts, apply till Feb 25
PNB begins application process for Specialist Officer post
Punjab National Bank, PNB has begun the application process for the Specialist Officer post today, February 7. The application process will end on February 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.pnbindia.in. The tentative date for the online test is March/April 2024.
Direct link to apply for PNB SO posts
PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1025 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
Officer-Credit: 1000 posts
Manager-Forex: 15 posts
Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts
Senior Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts
PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹59 for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. For Other category candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹1180.
PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024 selection process: Selection will be based on an Online Written Test followed by a Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon the number of applications received against each post, as per the discretion of the Bank.
PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.pnbindia.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the registration link for "RECRUITMENT FOR 1025 POSTS OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2024-2"
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.