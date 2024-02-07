PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1025 SO posts, apply till Feb 25

Punjab National Bank, PNB has begun the application process for the Specialist Officer post today, February 7. The application process will end on February 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.pnbindia.in. The tentative date for the online test is March/April 2024. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the application process for Specialist Officer posts.

Direct link to apply for PNB SO posts

PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1025 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Officer-Credit: 1000 posts

Manager-Forex: 15 posts

Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

Senior Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹59 for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. For Other category candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹1180.

PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024 selection process: Selection will be based on an Online Written Test followed by a Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon the number of applications received against each post, as per the discretion of the Bank.

PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.pnbindia.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the registration link for "RECRUITMENT FOR 1025 POSTS OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2024-2"

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.