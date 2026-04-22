Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 30 posts in the organisation. PNB to recruit for 30 Officer posts, engineers can apply at pnb.bank.in (REUTERS PHOTO.)

The last date to apply is May 5, 2026. The online test will be held on May 27, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Officer - Civil Engineer in JMG Scale I: 21 posts

2. Officer - Electrical Engineer in JMG Scale I: 7 posts

3. Officer - Mechanical Engineer in JMG Scale I: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria Officer - Civil Engineer in JMG Scale I: B.E./ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with 60% marks or any other qualification recognized by Govt. of India as equivalent to B.E./ B. Tech in Civil Engineering.

Officer - Electrical Engineer in JMG Scale I: B.E./ B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University with 60% marks or any other qualification recognized by Govt. of India as equivalent to B.E./ B. Tech in Electrical Engineering.

Officer - Mechanical Engineer in JMG Scale I: B.E./ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University with 60% marks or any other qualification recognized by Govt. of India as equivalent to B.E./ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

BPCL Recruitment 2026: Apply for 250 Junior Executive and other posts at bharatpetroleum.in, link here

Selection Process The selection will be based on online written test followed by personal interview or personal interview only, depending upon the number of applications received against each post. The written exam will be held in two parts- Part I will comprise of Reasoning, English language and Quantitative Aptitude and Part II will have Professional Knowledge. The exam duration is for 120 minutes.

For each wrong answer given by the candidate, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹59/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and ₹1180/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PNB.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here