PPSC invites applications for 66 section officer posts, here’s how to apply

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Section Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the online application is August 4, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 66 vacancies for the post of Section Officer (Group A) in the Department of Finance (Treasuries and Accounts), Government of Punjab.

To be eligible, candidates should be in the age group 18 to 37 years as on 01/01/2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

The selection of candidates will be based on 2 levels- written examination and interview. The written examination will be of 480 marks consisting of 120 objective type questions. Interview will be of 60 marks.

A minimum of 40% marks in the written examination are needed to qualify for the interview. However, the minimum qualifying percentage is 35% for SC/ST candidates of Punjab.

The application fee is Rs.750 for SC/ ST/BC candidates and Rs. 500 for EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates including sports persons and wards of freedom fighters will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 1500.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the website ppsc.gov.in

Click on “open advertisement”

Click on “apply/view” against section officer recruitment advertisement

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit the form and save for future reference