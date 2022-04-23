Home / Education / Employment News / PSPCL Recruitment 2022: 1690 vacancies of Assistant Lineman on offer
employment news

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: 1690 vacancies of Assistant Lineman on offer

  • PSPCL has notified a job notification for the post of Assistant Lineman positions on its official website, pspcl.in
PSPCL Recruitment 2022: 1690 vacancies of Assistant Lineman on offer
PSPCL Recruitment 2022: 1690 vacancies of Assistant Lineman on offer
Published on Apr 23, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has  notified a job notification for the post of  Assistant Lineman positions on its official website, pspcl.in. A total of 1690 vacancies will be filled through this recruiting drive.

 The announcement, however, states that the number of openings is tentative and that PSPCL reserves the right to raise or decrease the number of positions. The complete notice has not yet been made available. On April 30, 2022, the complete announcement will be published, eligibility requirements, pay scale, selection criteria, and other details.

“The number of posts shown above is tentative in nature and PSPCL may increase or decrease pr cancel these posts at any point of time without giving any prior notice to the candidates. In addition to this any alteration regarding above mentioned posts could be made as per requirement of PSPCL”, reads the official notification.

PSPCL Recruitment important dates:

The short notice was issued on April 22, 2022.

Detailed notification will be out on April 30, 2022.

Check short notification here

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment vacancy
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out