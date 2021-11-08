Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab ETT answer keys 2021 released, here's how to download
Punjab ETT answer keys 2021 released, here's how to download

  Punjab ETT answer key 2021: Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released the final answer key of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) examination-2021 on its official website.
Candidates can check the Punjab ETT final answer key on the official website of the board at educationrecruitmentboard.com.(educationrecruitmentboard.com)
Candidates can check the Punjab ETT final answer key on the official website of the board at educationrecruitmentboard.com.(educationrecruitmentboard.com)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Punjab ETT answer key 2021: Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released the final answer key of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) examination-2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the ETT exam can check the final answer key on the official website of the board at educationrecruitmentboard.com.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 6,635 ETT posts. The result of the written exam of 6,635 ETT posts was declared on November 5, 2021.

Link to check Punjab ETT answer key 2021 

How to check Punjab ETT answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at educationrecruitmentboard.com

Click on the link that reads, "Final Answer Key for ETT Exam"

The final answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out

Check the final answer key

Story Saved
