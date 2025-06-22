Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Objection window closes tomorrow at punjabpolice.gov.in, link here

Punjab Police will be closing the window to file objections against the provisional answer key for constable recruitment examination 2025 on Monday, June 23, 2025. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in. Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Objection window closes on June 23 at punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link given here,

Candidates should note that the link to challenge the answer key will be active till 7 PM.

The Punjab Police Constable Recruitment CBT - 1 Computer-Based Test) Examination 2025 was conducted on May 4 to June 8, 2025.

As per the schedule, the answer key was released and objection window was opened on June 21, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the selection process for the recruitment of Punjab Police constables includes three stages:

Stage 1 consists of two common Computer Based Test (CBT), multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Paper, namely Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature.

Whereas Stage 2 includes Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both Physical Screening Test and Physical Measurement Test will be qualifying in nature.

Stage 3 consists of Document Scrutiny.

Through this recruitment exam, Punjab Police aims to fill tentatively 1,746 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Of this, 1,261 vacancies are for District Police Cadre and 485 are for Armed Police Cadre.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: How to submit objections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit objections against the answer key:

Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Recruitment tab. Click on the link for Punjab Police Recruitment 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the answer key and click on the option to submit objections, as required. Submit your objection supported by valid proof. Download your confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Punjab Police.