Punjab Police SI Recruitment: Last few hours left to apply for 560 vacancies

The application process for the posts of sub-inspector (SI) in Punjab Police closes on Tuesday, July 27 at 11.55pm. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website of Punjab Police at http://punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of the 560 vacancies of the sub inspectors, 87 vacancies are for district police cadre, 97 vacancies are for armed police cadre, 87 vacancies are for intelligence cadre, and 289 vacancies are for investigation cadre.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: As on January 1, 2021, for the above mentioned posts, candidates should be not below 21 years of age and above 28 years of age.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment Application fee: Candidates from the general category have to pay ₹700 as application fee and ₹800 as examination fee. Ex-servicemen of Punjab state only/lineal descendants of ex-servicemen have to pay ₹700 as application fee only. Candidates from SC/ST of all states and backward classes of Punjab state only and economically weaker sections have to pay ₹700 as application fee and ₹200 as examination fee.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 selection process: Selection will be based on the computer-based test, document scrutiny, physical measurement test, and physical screening test. Both the physical measurement and the physical screening test will be evaluated.

Note: Both physical measurement test and physical screening test shall be qualifying in nature.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021: How to apply

For the recruitment of sub-inspectors in the district police, armed police, investigation cadres, and ‘intelligence officers' in the Punjab Police Intelligence cadre, there will be a common application form. Applications must only be submitted in the online mode on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021. Candidates will be required to first fill a registration form followed by the application Form, which in turn would be linked to the fee payment gateway.