Punjab Police to fill 634 positions in IT, finance, legal, forensics domain

Punjab Police has announced to fill 634 positions in legal, forensics, IT and finance domain. Out of the total number of vacancies 81 are in finance domain, 248 in IT, 174 in forensics, and 131 in legal.

"This is the first Police Service in the country to recruit civilian domain experts in such large numbers," Dinkar Gupta, DGP Punjab Police has tweeted.

First Police Service in the country to recruit civilian domain experts in such large numbers.



Come, share our vision & help bust crime & criminals:



Apply for 634 Posts on offer in areas, including Legal, Forensics, IT & Finance.



1 CB Written-test scheduled in September 2021. pic.twitter.com/BjwBJwdseu — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 10, 2021





A competitive exam, in computer-based mode, will be held for selection of candidates in September.

"Merit will be drawn up purely on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Computer Based Written Examination. There shall be no requirement of 'Minimum Height'. There shall be no Physical Tests/Trials," the Punjab Police has informed candidates.

Candidates with bachelor's degree and work experience in years ranging from 2-10 years in the discipline relevant to the domain in which the positions are available are eligible to apply. Regarding the age limit of the candidates the Punjab Police has said, "minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 37 years as on 1st January 2021, relaxation to various categories will be given as per Government Rules/Instructions."