Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab PSEB class 8th results 2023 in April last week at pseb.ac.in

Punjab PSEB class 8th results 2023 in April last week at pseb.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 8th result will be available at pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be released in the last week of April. The Controller of Examinations for the Punjab School Education Board, Janak Raj Meharok, confirmed the news to Hindustan Times Digital.

PSEB 8th result 2023: steps to check result(HT file)
PSEB 8th result 2023: steps to check result(HT file)

Candidates who took the examination will be able to check the result on the official website at pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB class 8th examination started on February 25 and conclude on March 21, 2023. Last year, the pass percentage among PSEB's government-aided, affiliated, and associated schools was 98.75 per cent, followed by 98.55 per cent for associated schools, 98.29 per cent for government schools, and 95.68 per cent for aided schools.

Manpreet Singh from Barnala topped the PSEB class 8th examination last year.

PSEB Class 8th result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in

Click on the result link available on the homepage

Enter the login details for the Class 8 result link

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab pseb result + 1 more
punjab pseb result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out