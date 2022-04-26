Railway Recruitment 2022: KRCL to recruit Sr. & Jr. Technical Assistant posts

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior and Junior Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on May 11 and May 13, 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation.

The registration time is 9.30 am to 1.30 pm only on the date of walk in interview. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): 7 Posts

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

Age Limit

The candidates should be maximum 30 years as on May 1, 2022 for the post of Sr. Technical Assistant, 25 years for the post of Jr. Technical Assistant as on May 1, 2022.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Interview venue

The interview will be conducted at USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011. The candidates shall arrive on time at the venue and get registered with the nominated KRCL official for the walk-in-interview as indicated.