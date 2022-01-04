Home / Education / Employment News / Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Assistant & other posts
Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Assistant & other posts

Raipur District Court to recruit candidates for Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Raipur District Court on districts.ecourts.gov.in. 
Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Assistant & other posts
Published on Jan 04, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Raipur District Court has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Raipur District Court on districts.ecourts.gov.in. The registration process was started on December 29 and will end on January 31, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 67 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Stenographer English: 02 Posts
  • Stenographer Hindi: 10 Posts
  • Assistant Grade 3: 50 Posts
  • Peon: 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria including the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for skill test for all the posts mentioned above. For Stenographer post, candidates will have to type 100 words/ minutes for 5 minutes. For Assistant Grade 3 posts candidates will have to 250 words within 10 minutes on the computer. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Raipur District Court. 

Story Saved
