The Institute of Digital Education and Employment Development (IDEED) Rajasthan, has commenced the online application process for the roles of Content Writer and Office Assistant today, July 19. Candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan IDEED recruitment 2023: Apply for 548 vacancies of Content Writer and office assistant

Rajasthan IDEED recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is intended to fill 548 openings, of which 462 are for content writers and 86 are for office assistants at the Institute.

Rajasthan IDEED recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 35 years old.

Rajasthan IDEED recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates must have completed a 10+2 diploma (Class 12) in any discipline from a recognized board or university. Additionally, candidates must hold a diploma from a government-recognized university in any computer discipline.

Candidates must have received their diplomas for graduation in any discipline from a recognized college or university. Additionally, candidates must hold a diploma from a government-recognized university in any computer discipline.

Rajasthan IDEED vacancies 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “IDEED SUB STAFF RECRUITMENT 2023 (DRC/1/2023) (IDEED)”

Register and proceed with the application

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout.

Candidates can check the notification below: