Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4,438 posts from Nov 10

Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Police has invited online applications from eligible candidates from November 10, 2021 for recruitment to the posts of constable general, constable tele-communication, constable driver, and constable band in several district/unit/battalion. Interested candidates can apply for the mentioned posts through the website at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in from November 10, 2021. The last date to submit the online application form is December 3, 2021.

The recruitment drive is to fill up 4,438 vacancies in the state police.

Examination fee:

Candidates belonging to general category, other backward category of creamy layer class of Rajasthan/MBC category need to pay ₹500/- as examination fee.

Candidates belonging to economically backward caste, other backward category of non-creamy layer class of Rajasthan/ MBC category/SC/ST/ Sahariya and general category, other backward category, MBC category, whose family's annual income is less than ₹2.50 lakh (who are natives of Rajasthan) need to pay ₹400/- as examination fee.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST of other states need to pay ₹500 as examination fee.

Physical standard requirement (criteria):

Male candidates need to be 168cm tall, while female candidates need to be 152cm tall.

For male candidates, minimum chest size (unexpanded) should be 81cm, while minimum chest size (expanded) should be 86cm.

For female candidates, minimum weight should be 47.5kg.

Check detailed notification for more information on eligibility criteria, age and much more.