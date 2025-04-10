Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 8148 posts out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

Rajasthan Police has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Constable (General / Driver / Band) through the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 8148 posts in the organisation. Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 8148 posts out

The official noticre reads, "online applications are invited from the candidates who have passed the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level)-2024 for recruitment to 8148 (Non TSP / TSP) vacant posts of Constable (General / Driver / Band) in various districts / units of Rajasthan Police. This application form is available online at all e-Mitra kiosks operated by Rajcom Info Services Ltd. (RISL)."

Read below for eligibility, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

1. Opening date of application: April 28, 2025

2. Closing date of application: May 17, 2025

3. Correction window: April 18 to April 20, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates of GEN/ EWS/ OBC/ MBC scoring-40% and SC/ST scoring-35% marks in Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level)-2024 conducted by Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Staff Selection Board, will be eligible to apply online for the respective post of Constables (GD), Constables (Intelligence), Constables (RAC/MBC), Constables (Driver), Constables (Band), Constables (Mounted), Constables (Dog Squad).

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed senior secondary or 12th class or equivalent thereof from a recognised school/ examining body.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test, physical efficiency test/ physical standard test and proficiency test. A combined merit list of Constables Civil police/ Intelligence/ RAC/ MBC (unit wise) of all eligible and successful candidates shall be prepared in descending order of marks obtained in written test and proficiency test, special qualifications as the case may be. Once done, selected candidates will have to go through medical exam.

Application Fee

The application fee for For General Category and Creamy Layer Category Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class / Applicants from outside Rajasthan is ₹600/-. Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section / SC / ST / TSP / Sahariya of Non Creamy Layer Category of Rajasthan will have to pay ₹400/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.