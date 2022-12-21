Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission have started the registration process for Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 on December 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for 48000 Level 1 and 2 posts can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process begins today and will end on January 19, 2023. The last date of fee payment is January 19. The recruitment exam for these posts will be held from February 25 to February 28. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the steps given below to apply.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 48000 Level 1, 2 posts

Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

