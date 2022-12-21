Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 48000 Level 1, 2 posts

Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 48000 Level 1, 2 posts

Published on Dec 21, 2022 02:33 PM IST

Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 registration begins today, December 21, 2022. Candidates can check steps to apply for 48000 Level 1, 2 posts.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission have started the registration process for Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 on December 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for 48000 Level 1 and 2 posts can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process begins today and will end on January 19, 2023. The last date of fee payment is January 19. The recruitment exam for these posts will be held from February 25 to February 28. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the steps given below to apply.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022

  • Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.
