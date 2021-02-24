RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 AE, JE and other posts on offer, apply now

Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Engineers, Accounts Officers, Personnel Officers, Junior Chemists, and Informatics Assistants in State Power Companies of Rajasthan on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.

The RVUNL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1075 vacancies, out of which, 946 vacancies are for Junior Engineer-I, 46 for Informatics Assistant, 39 for Assistant Engineer, 27 for Junior Chemist, 11 for Accounts Officers, and 6 for Personnel Officers.

Detailed advertisements describing terms & conditions, eligibility criteria viz. age, requisite educational qualification & admissible relaxations, salary, the procedure of filling-up online application, selection procedure, etc., are available on the following websites:

energy.rajasthan.gov.in

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvpnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl

