RBI Assistant Recruitment: Apply for 950 posts, here's direct link

RBI Assistant Recruitment: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a notification on Thursday, February 17 inviting online applications for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various Offices of the Bank. Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications online only through the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is acceptable.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates can check the full text of the advertisement the Banks’ website www.rbi.org.in.

The online application process has started and will conclude on March 8, 2022. The online preliminary examination will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27, 2022. The main examination will be tentatively conducted in the month of May.

Candidates can click on this link for filling in the online application form.

Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the Assistant post. Candidates can apply online through the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in.

Note: In case of any problem in filling up the application form, making payment of exam fee or receipt of call letter, queries may be made at candidate grievance redressal cell http://cgrs.ibps.in/. Please mention ‘RBI Assistant Examination- 2021’ in the subject box of the email. Corrigendum, if any, issued on the above advertisement, will be published only on RBI’s official website - www.rbi.org.in.