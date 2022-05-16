RBI Grade B 2022 admit card released at rbi.org.in, know how to download

The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RBI at www.rbi.org.in.

The phase- 1 online examination will be held on May 28. Candidates who pass phase I will be called to take the phase II test on June 25. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 298 vacancies.

Here's the direct link to apply

RBI Grade B 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on Opportunities@RBI

Next, click on the current vacancies and then on call letter

Click on the link that reads, “ Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022”.

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference