RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Application window for 120 Grade ‘B’ officer posts closes today, direct link here

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board will be closing the application window for 120 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruitment) in the General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research) and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) cadres on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The window to apply for 120 Grade ‘B’ officer posts will close on September 30, 2025 at 6 PM.

Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment drive should submit their applications on the official website at rbi.org.in.

Candidates must note that the link to apply will be active till 6 PM.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR RBI GRADE B RECRUITMENT 2025 Notably, the Phase-I examination for the General cadre will be conducted on October 18, 2025, and Phase-II on December 6, 2025.

For DEPR and DSIM, Phase-I exams are scheduled for October 19, 2025, and Phase-II on December 7, 2025.

To be eligible to apply, applicants should be between 21 and 30 years of age as on September 1, 2025. There is relaxations for candidates belonging to reserved categories such as PwBD, ex-servicemen, and also for those with higher qualifications.

Educational Qualifications: General cadre: Graduation in any discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or post-graduation with at least 55% (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD). DEPR: Master’s degree in Economics or Finance (minimum 55% marks; 50% for SC/ST/PwBD). A doctorate or research/teaching experience in the field is desirable. DSIM: Master’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Econometrics, Data Science, AI, ML, Big Data Analytics, or related fields with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD), or a four-year Bachelor’s degree with 60% marks in similar subjects. Also read: Maharashtra govt extends deadline to fill class 12 exam forms till Oct 20

Application fee General/OBC/EWS candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 850 + GST for, and SC/ST/PwBD candidates have to pay Rs. 100 + GST. RBI staff candidates are exempted from application fee.

It may be mentioned here that of the total posts, 83 vacancies are in the General cadre, 17 in DEPR, and 20 in DSIM, including backlog vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RBI.