    Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Last day to register at azimpremjifoundation.org, here's the direct link

    Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The registration window will close at azimpremjifoundation.org. The direct link to apply is given below. 

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:41 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Azim Premji Foundation will close the registration window for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Eligible and interested female students who are yet to register for the scholarship can apply via the official website of Azim Premji at azimpremjifoundation.org.

    Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Registration window closes on September 30, 2025, at azimpremjifoundation.org. Apply via direct link here. (Shutterstock)
    To apply, candidates should have passed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student from a government school or college in any of the eligible States or Union Territories.

    DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR AZIM PREMJI SCHOLARSHIP 2025

    In addition, the candidate must have taken admission in the first year (for academic session 2025–26) as a regular student of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course (2 to 5 years duration) at a government or a (credible and bona fide) private college or university, anywhere in India.

    Objective of the scholarship

    The Azim Premji Scholarship is offered to support girl students from disadvantaged background to pursue college education through an annual scholarship of INR 30,000 awarded for the full duration of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course.

    It may be mentioned here that the applications will be under review from October to March 2025.

    Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Steps to register

    Applicants can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the scholarship:

    1. Visit the official website at azimpremjifoundation.org.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025.

    3. Enter the required information to register yourself.

    4. Fill in the application form and pay the fee.

    5. Submit and download the confirmation page.

    6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of Azim Premji Foundation.

