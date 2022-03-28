RBI Grade B recruitment: Application process begins for 294 vacancies, link here

Reserve Bank of India on March 28 has commenced the application process for 294 Grade B vacancies. The application process will end on April 18. candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 294 vacancies out of which 238 vacancies are for the post of officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 vacancies are for the post of officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and 25 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

RBI recruitment age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 and 30 on January 1, 2022.

RBI recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹850 for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD the application fee is ₹100.

Direct link to apply here

RBI recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams- Panel Year 2022"

Click on the online apply link

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print out of the application form.

Read more details here