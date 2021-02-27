RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download
RBI JE admit card 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released admit card for the RBI Junior Engineer (JE)recruitment examination 2021 on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The bank will conduct the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 on March 8, 2021.
How to download RBI JE admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in
On the homepage, go to the "Current Vacancies" and click on the link that reads, "Call letters"
Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) - Call Letter and Information Handout"
Click on the link that reads, "Call letters"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The RBI JE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.
