RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Apply for 572 posts at rbi.org.in, direct link to register here
RBI will recruit for Office Attendant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 572 posts at rbi.org.in.
Reserve Bank of India has invited applications for Office Attendant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 572 posts in the organisation.
The registration process begins on January 15 and will end on February 4, 2026. The written exam will be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he/she is applying. Such qualification should be from a recognized Board of that State/UT.
Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age to apply. Candidates born not earlier than 02/01/2001 and not later than 01/01/2008 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of online test and language proficiency test. The online test will comprise of 120 questions of 120 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes. The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the online test will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). LPT will be of qualifying nature and will be conducted in the Official / Local Language/s of the State.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹450/- plus 18% GST for General/ OBC/ EWS category and ₹50/- + 18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD/ EXS category. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.
