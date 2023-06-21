RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 Data Scientists & other posts at rbi.org.in
Jun 21, 2023 05:25 PM IST
RBI to recruit candidates for Data Scientists and other posts. Eligible candidates can check the details below.
Reserve Bank of India Services Board, RBISB has invited applications for Data Scientists and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RBI at rbi.org.in. The registration process begins on June 21 and will end on July 11, 2023.
This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Data Scientists: 3 posts
- Data Engineer: 1 post
- Data Engineer: 10 posts
- IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts
- IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts
- Network Administrator: 3 posts
- Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post
- Data Analyst: 5 posts
- Analyst: 8 posts
- Sr. Analyst: 3 posts
- IT - Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts
- Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts
- IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts
- Consultant - Accounting / Tax: 1 post
- Bank Analyst: 1 post
- Legal: 1 post
- IT Systems & Digital Payments: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The application fees for general/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹600+ 18% GST and for SC, ST and PWD is ₹100 + 18% GST. The fees should be paid through online mode.
