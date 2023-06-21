Reserve Bank of India Services Board, RBISB has invited applications for Data Scientists and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RBI at rbi.org.in. The registration process begins on June 21 and will end on July 11, 2023. RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 Data Scientists & other posts at rbi.org.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Data Scientists: 3 posts

Data Engineer: 1 post

Data Engineer: 10 posts

IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts

IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts

Network Administrator: 3 posts

Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post

Data Analyst: 5 posts

Analyst: 8 posts

Sr. Analyst: 3 posts

IT - Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts

Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts

IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts

Consultant - Accounting / Tax: 1 post

Bank Analyst: 1 post

Legal: 1 post

IT Systems & Digital Payments: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for general/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹600+ 18% GST and for SC, ST and PWD is ₹100 + 18% GST. The fees should be paid through online mode.