RITES Limited to recruit Electrical Engineers, see details here

Published on Oct 02, 2022 04:56 PM IST

RITES Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply up to October 10 on the careers portal at rites.com.

ByHT Education Desk

RITES Limited, a government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for Electrical Engineer posts. Interested candidates can apply up to October 10 on the careers portal at rites.com.

Minimum educational qualification for these posts is BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS category (and candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PWD applying against unreserved posts) should have first class degree or minimum 60% marks. Reserved category candidates should have at least 50% marks.

The age limit for these posts is 40 years as on September 1. There are a total of 11 vacancies.

On the basis of applications received, eligible candidates will be required to appear in a written test.

Based upon the performance in the written test, candidates who fulfil other eligibility conditions will be called for interview.

The final result will be based on written exam and interview marks at an 80-20 share.

Candidates can check the notification below for more details:

