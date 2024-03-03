RITES Recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineering Professionals till March 14

RITES Limited has invited applications for Engineering Professionals on a Contract basis. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rites.com. RITES Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineering Professionals by March 14(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The interview will be conducted on a First Come, and First Serve basis at RITES Limited, Shikhar, Plot No 1, Sector 29, Gurugram, on March 15.

RITES Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies.

Details:

Senior Bridge Engineer cum Team Leader: 2

Senior Highway Engineer cum Team Leader: 2

Senior Pavement Specialist: 2

Resident Highway Engineer: 2

RITES Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹600 for General/OBC Candidates. For EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹300.

Rites recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of RITES at www.rites.com.

On the home page, visit the Career section and then on the online registration.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.