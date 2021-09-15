RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 released, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 on September 14, 2021. Candidates who want to download the admit card can download it through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 28 to October 6 and October 9, 2021.

The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon on September 22 and from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm on all other days- September 23, 24, 28 to October 6 and October 9, 2021, as per the official notice. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.