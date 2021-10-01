Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC Interview call letter released for agriculture officer post, link here
RPSC Interview call letter released for agriculture officer post, link here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture Department. Candidates who have qualified for the Agriculture Officer interview round can get their RPSC AO Interview Letter 2021 from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the Interview letter for the post of Agriculture officer

Candidates follow the steps given below to download the Interview letter for the official website

RPSC Interview call letter: How to download

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “New Icon01/10/2021 - Interview Letter for the post of Agriculture Officer, Agriculture Department, Adv. No. 09/Rectt./A.O. and A.R.O. – Ag. Chem./2019-20 dated 17.01.2020”

Key in your Roll number and DOB

Your Interview letter will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout

