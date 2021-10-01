RPSC Interview call letter released for agriculture officer post, link here
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture Department. Candidates who have qualified for the Agriculture Officer interview round can get their RPSC AO Interview Letter 2021 from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Here is the direct link to download the Interview letter for the post of Agriculture officer
Candidates follow the steps given below to download the Interview letter for the official website
RPSC Interview call letter: How to download
Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage click on the link that reads, “New Icon01/10/2021 - Interview Letter for the post of Agriculture Officer, Agriculture Department, Adv. No. 09/Rectt./A.O. and A.R.O. – Ag. Chem./2019-20 dated 17.01.2020”
Key in your Roll number and DOB
Your Interview letter will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the printout