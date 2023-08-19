The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified 12 vacancies for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical). The application process will commence on August 23 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Engineer posts from Aug 23

RPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical).

RPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 40 years.

RPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for unreserved/OBC and for extreme backward classes. The application fee is ₹400 for SC and ST category candidates. For PWD candidates the application fee is ₹400.

RPSC recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts”

Register and log in to the SSO portal

Fill out the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future use.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

