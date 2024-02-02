 RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 216 Programmer posts till March 1 - Hindustan Times
RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 216 Programmer posts till March 1

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 02, 2024 04:04 PM IST

RPSC invites applications for programmer posts, apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for programmer posts. The applictaion process started on February 2 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Recruitment 2024: 216 programmer vacancies on offer

RPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 216 programmer vacancies.

RPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between the age of 21 and 40 years.

RPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for candidates in the SC and ST categories is 400, while the unreserved/OBC category is 600.

RPSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates must possess one of the following qualifications: B.E/ B.Tech/ M.Sc in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications or M.C.A from a recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government OR M.Tech degree OR M.B.A from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government.

Direct link to apply

RPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply online

Next, click on the SOS portal

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion

Take the print for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
