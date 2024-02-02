RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 216 Programmer posts till March 1
RPSC invites applications for programmer posts, apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for programmer posts. The applictaion process started on February 2 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 216 programmer vacancies.
RPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between the age of 21 and 40 years.
RPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for candidates in the SC and ST categories is ₹400, while the unreserved/OBC category is ₹600.
RPSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates must possess one of the following qualifications: B.E/ B.Tech/ M.Sc in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications or M.C.A from a recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government OR M.Tech degree OR M.B.A from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government.
RPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the apply online
Next, click on the SOS portal
Register and proceed with the application
Upload all the required documents
Submit the applictaion
Take the print for future reference.