RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

employment news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 08:10 PM IST

RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021. Candidates who will appear for Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021 interview can download the call letter through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The interview for the examination will be conducted from January 23 to February 2, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021

RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021: How to download

  • Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021 link available on the home page under ‘Whats New’ section.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 2939 candidates have qualified provisionally after this exam. All those candidates who have qualified the PET held in April 2022 are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment process was started on February 9, 2021 and ended on March 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization.

