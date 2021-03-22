RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021: Candidates who have qualified to appear for the RPSC State and Subordinate Services interview round can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday released the admit card for the interview round of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2018 on its official website.
Candidates who have qualified to appear for the RPSC State and Subordinate Services interview round can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The commission will conduct the interview from March 31 to May 7, 2021.
Direct link to download RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021.
How to download RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "22/03/2021 - Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018," appearing under "Whats New" section
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.
RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- RPSC Subordinate Services Interview admit card 2021: Candidates who have qualified to appear for the RPSC State and Subordinate Services interview round can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application for 13 Deputy Secretary posts begins
- UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before May 3, 2021.
SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: 972 lecturer vacancies notified
- SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at ssbodisha.nic.in on or before April 21, 2021, until midnight.
Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 engineer posts till March 26
- Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today at ssc.nic.in
- SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to pay the registration fee is March 23, 2021.
UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 results declared, 845 qualify for interview, check list
- The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of combined state/upper subordinate services examination (mains)-2020, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2020, on Saturday.
BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021 declared, check here
- BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BPSSC Steno Assistant Sub Inspector recruitment exam can check their results online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
What to do after B.Tech? Top 5 career options for an engineering graduate
ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 Faculty and other posts till March 25
- ESIC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at esic.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: 105 engineer and various other posts on offer
- UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPCL AE recruitment 2021 online at upcl.org on or before April 16, 2021.
BPSC Project Manager prelims exam 2021 postponed, check fresh date here
- BPSC Project Manager prelims exam 2021: According to the notice, the commission will conduct the BPSC project manager preliminary exam on April 11, 2021.
Fashion designing as a career option: Here is what you should know
- Entering the world of fashion has been the aspiration of many young fashion aspirants. What intrigues them is the glitz and glamour that one associates with the industry.
5.31 lakh police posts vacant in India, max in UP: Govt
Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021: Candidates who are eligible to appear in the PET can download their admit card online at megpolice.gov.in.
UPSC CMS reserve list 2019 released at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC CMS reserve list 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CMS 2019 examination download the reserve list online at upsc.gov.in.