 RPSC to recruit for 347 Sr. Teacher posts, registration begins on February 6 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RPSC to recruit for 347 Sr. Teacher posts, registration begins on February 6

RPSC to recruit for 347 Sr. Teacher posts, registration begins on February 6

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 01, 2024 09:47 AM IST

RPSC will recruit for Senior Teacher posts. Registration for 347 posts begins on February 6, 2024.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 347 posts in the organization.

RPSC to recruit for 347 Sr. Teacher posts, registration begins on February 6 (File Photo)
RPSC to recruit for 347 Sr. Teacher posts, registration begins on February 6 (File Photo)

The registration process will begin on February 6 and will end on March 6, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Vacancy Details

  • Sanskrit: 79 posts
  • Hindi: 39 posts
  • English: 49 posts
  • General Science: 65 posts
  • Maths: 68 posts
  • Science: 47 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualifications through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years.

Application Fees

The application fee for the General category and other states is 600/-. EWS/ OBC/ BC/ SC/ ST category candidates is 400/-. The payment should be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

How to apply

  • Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on apply online link.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On