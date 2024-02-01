Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 347 posts in the organization. RPSC to recruit for 347 Sr. Teacher posts, registration begins on February 6 (File Photo)

The registration process will begin on February 6 and will end on March 6, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Vacancy Details

Sanskrit: 79 posts

Hindi: 39 posts

English: 49 posts

General Science: 65 posts

Maths: 68 posts

Science: 47 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualifications through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years.

Application Fees

The application fee for the General category and other states is ₹600/-. EWS/ OBC/ BC/ SC/ ST category candidates is ₹400/-. The payment should be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

How to apply

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on apply online link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Detailed Notification Here