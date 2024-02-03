RRB 2024 Annual Calendar released for ALP, Technician, Non Technician, JE & other posts

Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB 2024 Annual Calendar for RRB recruitments. The annual calendar for RRB recruitments has been released for ALP, Technician, Non Technician, JE & other posts. The official notice is available on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB 2024 Annual Calendar released for ALP, Technician, JE & other posts (Hindustan Times)

As per the annual calendar, the ALP post recruitment process will be done from January to March 2024, Technicians recruitment process will be done from April to June.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Non Technical Popular Categories - Graduate (Level 4, 5 & 6), Non Technical Popular Categories - Under Graduate (Level 2 & 3), Junior Engineers and Paramedical Categories recruitment process will be done from July to September 2024. Level 1 and Ministerial & Isolated Categories will be done from October to December.

ALP post CBT examination is tentatively scheduled to be held between June and August 2024. The second stage (CBT 2) exams are tentatively scheduled for September 2024. Aptitude Test (CBAT) is scheduled in November 2024. After Aptitude Test, Shortlist for Document Verification will be released in November 2024/ December 2024.

Meanwhile, RRB Technician recruitment process will begin soon for 9000 posts. The notification will be published in employment news in February 2024 and submission of online applications will begin in March and end in April 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Annual Calendar Here