Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip. Candidates who want to appear for the computer based test can download the city intimation slip through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. RRB ALP CBT 2: City intimation slip released, direct link to download here

As per the official notice, the city intimation slip for candidates will be activated 10 days before exam date. SMS and Emails will also be sent to candidates, whose City Intimation Slip is being activated, on their registered IDs used during filling the applications. The candidates who will appear for CBT 2 exam can go to rrbapply.gov.in and get his/her application registration number using his/her credentials. They can also use forget password link given in the login page to retrieve their password.

The RRB ALP computer based test 2 will be held on May 2 and May 6, 2025. The reporting time of candidates at the examination center is 07:30 hrs. (1st Shift) and 12:30 hrs. (2nd Shift). The CBT 2 will comprise of two parts- Part A and B. Part A will comprise of 100 marks questions and Part B will comprise of 75 questions. There shall be negative marking for each wrong answer. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The RRB ALP CBT 2 e-call letter can be downloaded from the same link 4 days before the exam date.

RRB ALP CBT 2: How to download city intimation slip

Candidates who want to download the exam city slip can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

5. Once done, check the slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18799 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.